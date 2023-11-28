Advertise With Us
Hire One

Holiday Treats & Gift Baskets at Punta Clara Kitchen

By Allison Bradley
Updated: Nov. 28, 2023 at 7:51 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Studio 10′s Chelsey visits Punta Clara Kitchen in Point Clear to highlight some delicious holiday treats. Punta Clara Kitchen has plenty of Christmas goodies and cakes for your gatherings, along with gift baskets, pepper jellies, and other food gifts.

Punta Clara Kitchen has been creating homemade treats and sweets for more than 70 years. This family-owned and operated business spans four generations of Paceys. Their specialty candies are made in their kitchen using treasured family recipes and a lot of love.

When you visit Punta Clara Kitchen, you’ll find a wide variety of homemade candies, pralines, cakes, fruit and vegetable preserves, and many more food items. They also offer beautiful gift baskets and seasonal treats.

Visit Punta Clara Kitchen today in the heart of Point Clear, AL!

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

McDonald’s in Fairhope destroyed by Thanksgiving fire
Baldwin County crews dispatched three times to fire at Fairhope McDonald’s
Mobile PD: 1 shot on Dauphin Island Parkway
Mobile PD: 1 shot on Dauphin Island Parkway
A 6-year-old was accidentally shot and killed while hunting in South Carolina, according to...
Family identifies 6-year-old killed in hunting accident
Left to right: Keyuntae Caver Nash, Demetri Nichols and James Langie,
MPD: 4 teens arrested in connection with alleged robbery, shooting on Old Shell Road
Controversial priest Alex Crow marries young woman who went to Italy with him

Latest News

Punta Clara Kitchen Holiday treats and Gift Baskets
Punta Clara Kitchen Holiday treats and Gift Baskets
Shutterfly holiday cards
Digital vs Physical Holiday Cards
Doing Good: LitCon Mobile - Connecting people through books
Doing Good: LitCon Mobile - Connecting people through books
VIP Tickets for MoonPie Over Mobile New Year’s Eve Celebration On Sale Now
VIP Tickets for MoonPie Over Mobile New Year’s Eve Celebration on sale now
VIP Tickets for MoonPie Over Mobile New Year’s Eve Celebration On Sale Now
VIP Tickets for MoonPie Over Mobile New Year’s Eve Celebration On Sale Now