Founder Tyra Jackson Ike-Asogwa discusses Innergy dance organization

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Innergy is a professional dance organization based out of Mobile and provides aspiring dancers ages 12 and up with necessary tools and insights to achieve a professional dance career.

Innergy gives dancers exposure with working industry professionals who have performed and toured with Doja Cat, Ailey II, and Beyoncé, have partnered with Nike and are ABT certified.

The founder and Co-Artistic Director Tyra Jackson Ike-Asogwa came by to discuss the organization and provide information on an upcoming event.

