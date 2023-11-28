Law Tigers: Case or no case?

Advertise With Us
By Chelsey Sayasane
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 11:47 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Matt Roden, the attorney for the Law Tigers in Alabama, joined our Chelsey Sayasane to talk about ‘case or no case.’ He is a motorcycle rider himself and helps the riding community get back on their bikes after they have been involved in a motorcycle accident. Matt says, “I am a rider myself and I know what people go through when they have been involved in an accident. What people do not know, is that there are a lot of things that happen during an accident that would possibly turn into a case. I am here to help shed light on scenarios that we have come across that have turned into motorcycle accident cases.”

Learn more in the clip above and on their website.

