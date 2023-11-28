Lawyer of Mobile murder defendant rips ‘sham’ and ‘judge shopping’

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - After a hearing that a defense lawyer ripped as a “sham,” a judge on Monday ordered a murder defendant held without bail under Aniah’s Law.

The Mobile County District Attorney’s Office invoked the law, which gives judges wider discretion to deny bail in certain cases, arguing that Shanikia Shantae Thomas was a danger to the public.

In granting the request, Mobile County District Judge Jennifer Wright overturned the decision of a different judge to grant bail.

“In 23 years of practicing law, I’ve never been part of a hearing that’s as much of a sham as this one,” defense attorney Chase Dearman said in court.

Dearman said the prosecution maneuver amounted to “rank judge shopping.”

Mobile County District Attorney Keith Blackwood noted that the statute allows prosecutors to seek detention under Aniah’s Law at any time. He rejected Dearman’s accusation.

“That’s a baseless contention,” he said in an interview. ‘This defendant, who we believe is very dangerous for our community, did not have a bond at first, and due to that, there was no reason to file an Aniah’s Law motion.”

Thomas, 36, faces charges of murder and attempted murder related to an incident on June 4 at a home on Myers Road in Prichard’s Eight Mile community following a party. Prosecutors allege Thomas, 36, of Mobile, fatally shot William Jones and wounded his girlfriend, Jacquel Bridges.

After police booked Thomas at Mobile County Metro Jail that same day, prosecutors allege, she assaulted a fellow inmate.

Prosecutors played jailhouse surveillance video on Monday. It does not show the actual assault, but prosecutors allege that Thomas shoved the victim’s head, face-first in the toilet. According to testimony, the victim suffered fractured ribs.

Thomas’ case has an unusual procedural history. Prosecutors originally sought to revoke her bond on the murder and attempted murder charges based on the alleged jail assault. Wright determined she could not rule on that because a bond had not yet been set in the murder and attempted murder cases. She ordered Thomas held without bond at that time.

The defense asked for a bond in September, and Mobile County District Judge George Zoghby, who was filling in for Wright on a day she was out of town, granted a $500,000 bond. Prosecutors then sought to hold her under Aniah’s Law.

“The state felt it would be cleaner and more procedurally sound to seek no bond on Aniah’s Law,” Assistant District Attorney Madison Davis told the judge.

Davis argued that the shootings were unprovoked and show, along with the unrelated jail assault, that Thomas is a danger to the public.

“She absolutely is a danger to the community,” she said. “This is senseless violence.”

Davis conceded that there are mental health issues at play. But she told the judge that does not change the fact that the community would be at risk if she were released.

“She cannot be roaming the streets of Mobile to possibly do this to someone else,” she said.

Dearman told FOX10 News that he would appeal. He argued that nothing about either criminal case had changed since Zoghby granted bail last month.

“If the lady truly was such a danger, why didn’t they bring an Aniah’s bond motion immediately?” he asked.

Dearman said his client has a history of paranoid schizophrenia

“She’s got mental health issues,” he told the judge. “We’ve got treatment lined up.”

Wright said she agreed that the shootings demonstrate danger to the public.

“This all occurred in front of three children,” she said.

Thomas is the second woman held under Aniah’s Law in Mobile since the statute took effect last year. The first was Tribly Seals, who is charged with robbery in connection with a hammer attack on the victim.

