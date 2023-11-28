Local organizations seeking donations on Giving Tuesday

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - With Giving Tuesday underway, we’re highlighting three local organizations in need of donations.

These organizations need your support so that they can continue to support local NICU families, and empower young women and people recovering from drugs and alcohol.

As Christmas quickly approaches, one way many people choose to give back early is by participating in Giving Tuesday. The day is reserved for donating to a cause or organization of your choice.

This year, I decided to highlight three local organizations that help people in the community but need more donations to continue their efforts.

The first organization is known as PASCO home, a transitional home for people recovering from drugs and alcohol. The organization has two facilities located in Semmes and acquired a new facility in Wilmer last year that will be turned into a two bedroom apartment where women can stay with their children.

“We see that a lot and we know there’s a need for a place that moms can come and still have custody of their children or get custody back,” said Tasha Ridley, the women’s director for PASCO home.

But they need your help.

“”There is a parsonage that our staff member will be living on site that needs completely remodeled,” Ridley explains. “It really needs flipped from the inside out. But the apartments are ready to go.”

Next up is the nonprofit organization, The Skylar Project. It was created nearly three years ago by LaToya Blueford who tragically lost her premature daughter, Skylar after a 10-month battle in the NICU.

“I wanted to give the same love and energy that I just can’t give to her to other people,” said Blueford.

Blueford often donates to local NICU families staying at USA Health and needs donations to continue her efforts.

“Gas cards are a number one need, going back and forth to the NICU,” said Blueford.

The hospital also needs sound machines, Posca Paint pens, canvases and Muslim Swaddle blankets.

The final organization is Distinguished Young Women, formerly known as America’s Junior Miss. The nonprofit has been around for 67 years, providing scholarships for high school girls.

“This also provides cash scholarships, not only college provided scholarships, so it gives them the opportunity to select which college or university they want to go to,” said the organization‘s Exeutive Director, Carole Hegwood.

Before Giving Tuesday wraps up, Distinguished Young Women hopes you’ll consider donating to funding for scholarships and their life skills academies and workshops.

To donate to PASCO home, click here.

To donate to The Skylar Project, click here.

To donate to Distinguished Young Women, click here.

