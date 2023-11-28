Local sports personality has ‘unbelievable’ reaction to Alabama’s Hail Mary Iron Bowl win

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - If you’re an Alabama fan -- you’re probably still talking about the epic win over Auburn in an unforgettable 2023 Iron Bowl. Also still talking about it -- local sports personality WNSP’s Corey LaBounty -- who had a front row seat to that game-winning Hail Mary in the final seconds of the game.

Corey even caught it on cell phone video -- shouting -- “Unbelievable baby! Unbelievable! Cannot believe what I just saw! Unbelievable! Can you believe that?!?”

Corey and Nick Wiggins were talking all things Iron Bowl on WNSP’s “The Final Drive” sports show Monday afternoon.

“Unbelievable is the only adjective I could come up with. That unbelievable part was part of history! The fact that you had 88,000 people continue to get silent -- maybe the 5,000-to-6,000 Alabama fans that you could hear... You could hear the band fire up the fight song for the school,” recalled Corey.

Alabama’s miracle win has given the guys a lot to talk about, especially as the Tide gets ready to take on Georgia in the SEC Championship!

“The most miraculous play I’ve seen. I was at Jordan-Hare two years ago for the four overtime game and got a chance to see that -- but this on 4th and goal from the 31 yard line -- never in your wildest dreams,” said Corey.

And while a lot of fans have been tossing around names for Jalen Milroe’s last drive -- Corey has his favorite! -- “I like the Milthrow... The Milthrow is what I like. The grave-digger is one Coach Saban and the guys came up with -- but I love the Milthrow -- because you have Milroe - Milthrow. I love the Milthrow!”

