Man accused of breaking into multiple cars

Police say the suspect broke into seven cars.
By WALA Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 11:20 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man with a history of breaking into cars landed back in Mobile County Metro Jail Thursday accused of doing it again.

DeMichael Williams, 30, was arrested Thanksgiving morning after Mobile police said he broke into seven cars. Officers said they found him on Oakland Terrace near Caroline Avenue in a neighborhood near Airport and Hillcrest.

Jail records show the suspect served a year and half in 2018 for committing car burglaries.

