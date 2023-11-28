Advertise With Us
Hire One

Mark Cuban plans to leave ‘Shark Tank’ after the 16th season

Mark Cuban, owner of the Dallas Mavericks, watches warm ups before Game 6 of an NBA basketball...
Mark Cuban, owner of the Dallas Mavericks, watches warm ups before Game 6 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Utah Jazz, Thursday, April 28, 2022, in Salt Lake City.(AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 10:49 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - After more than a decade of helping hundreds of businesses and entrepreneurs, Mark Cuban plans to leave “Shark Tank.”

Cuban said he wants to have a couple of summers with his teens before they enter adulthood.

The billionaire said he loves that the show represents that the American dream is alive and well.

Cuban, who will leave the series after filming the 16th season, said the fellow “sharks” will survive just fine without him.

According to IMDB, he has been on every season since guest starring in 2011.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family member says Prichard grandmother accused of killing grandson, may have acted in...
Family member says Prichard grandmother accused of killing grandson, may have acted in self-defense
McDonald’s in Fairhope destroyed by Thanksgiving fire
Baldwin County crews dispatched three times to fire at Fairhope McDonald’s
Controversial priest Alex Crow marries young woman who went to Italy with him
Mobile PD: 1 shot on Dauphin Island Parkway
Mobile PD: 1 shot on Dauphin Island Parkway
Action-packed videos show FOX10 News crew jumping away from high-speed chase and the suspect...
Action-packed videos show FOX10 News crew jumping away from high-speed chase and the suspect escaping police

Latest News

A Georgia State Patrol honor guard stands as members of the public pay respects to former...
Jimmy Carter plans to attend as family, presidents and first ladies celebrate Rosalynn Carter
File graphic of an ambulance.
Ransomware attack prompts multistate hospital chain to divert some emergency room patients elsewhere
FILE: Dr. Brian Aalbers was charged in federal court on Nov. 15 after law enforcement was made...
Pediatric doctor charged with attempting to produce child porn, authorities say
This walk started in Key West, Florida back in October and will finish in Forks, Washington
‘Walk for Vets’ organization traveling through Baldwin and Mobile County as they continue their walk from Florida to Washington