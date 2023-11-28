Advertise With Us
MAWSS billing upgrades affect those who use auto pay

Local stories with Vanessa Pacheco
By WALA Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 2:40 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Area Water and Sewer System in September launched an upgrade of its online bill pay service affecting customers who use the auto pay option.

Users of the enhanced online bill pay system were required to set up a new account to continue using the online bill pay service, which launched on Sept. 25. MAWSS officials said that for security purposes, all previously stored payment information was deleted after Sept. 25.

MAWSS officials say the new platform provides a more streamlined, user-friendly experience for customers, and offers various new features to allow customers to manage their accounts and payments, monitor their water usage and view billing histories.

Visit the MAWSS website for more information.

