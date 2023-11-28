Advertise With Us
MCHD: Respiratory illnesses increasing in Alabama

Health officials say the majority of recent emergency room visits for viral respiratory illnesses in Alabama has been for flu-like symptoms.
By WALA Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 9:06 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The dreaded cold and flu season is upon us. And while Thanksgiving gatherings are over, respiratory sicknesses could be sticking around.

According to data from the Alabama Department of Public Health as of Nov. 18, emergency room visits across the state for viral respiratory illnesses have largely been related to flu-like symptoms. The data shows that 0.9% of the visits were for COVID-19, 1.5% for RSV and 3.35% for flu-like symptoms. At the end of August, there was a peak and fall of COVID cases. However, the numbers are still climbing when it comes to the flu as the end of November approaches.

In Mobile County, Health Officer Dr. Kevin Michaels said 15% of ER visits right now are for influenza-like sickness, which he said is a basket term for cold-type symptoms.

He said parents are frustrated, ERs and urgent cares are swamped with other sick kids, and wait times are long. The big culprits are the flu or colds, RSV and COVID. And Michaels said we haven’t hit the peak amount of cases yet.

“We’re starting to have that upward climb. it’s a little bit later. if you compare it to the year before last. We’re not where we were with the number of cases, but we’re still climbing,” he said.

To stop the spread as best you can:

  • Wash your hands.
  • Stay home if you are sick.
  • Wear a mask if you’re at an increased risk for illness.

Michaels reminded people to get vaccinated. COVID and flu vaccines are on the market, along with a new RSV vaccine for those 60 or older or pregnant.

There are also antibody shots to protect babies and toddlers from RSV. Parents should check with their child’s pediatrician to see if their child qualifies.

Michael urged people to come into the ER only if it’s an emergency, such as if the sick person is struggling to breathe, Michael said. Sometimes rest and hydration are best, and even fevers can be monitored at home, he said.

