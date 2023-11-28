Advertise With Us
Hire One

Missing 7-year-old found dead in 5-ft. pond near home

A water rescue team found Jesus Castellanos-Carreon in a 5-foot body of water.
A water rescue team found Jesus Castellanos-Carreon in a 5-foot body of water.(GoFundMe)
By Debra Worley
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 11:23 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BASTROP COUNTY, Texas (Gray News) – A 7-year-old boy with autism who was reported missing over the weekend was found dead in a pond Monday near his home.

A water rescue team found Jesus Castellanos-Carreon in a 5-foot body of water. According to the Bastrop County Sheriff’s Office, the water temperature was only 56 degrees.

A GoFundMe created on his family’s behalf states Jesus wandered off with his two dogs.

The post goes on to say a search party started as soon as his family noticed he was no longer in the backyard.

“If you ever met him you know how sweet and happy he was,” his cousin Jasmine Frias said in the post. “[He was] always trying to make us smile with his laughs and smiles, his sweet hugs that would warm anyone up.”

Authorities say it’s not uncommon for children with autism to be attracted to water.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family member says Prichard grandmother accused of killing grandson, may have acted in...
Family member says Prichard grandmother accused of killing grandson, may have acted in self-defense
McDonald’s in Fairhope destroyed by Thanksgiving fire
Baldwin County crews dispatched three times to fire at Fairhope McDonald’s
Controversial priest Alex Crow marries young woman who went to Italy with him
Mobile PD: 1 shot on Dauphin Island Parkway
Mobile PD: 1 shot on Dauphin Island Parkway
A 6-year-old was accidentally shot and killed while hunting in South Carolina, according to...
Family identifies 6-year-old killed in hunting accident

Latest News

(Source: MGN)
Waterfront Rescue Mission shelters enact cold weather policies as temperatures plunge
A Georgia State Patrol honor guard stands as members of the public pay respects to former...
LIVE: Rosalynn Carter honored by family, friends, first ladies and presidents -- including husband Jimmy
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in...
Banker involved in big loans to Trump’s company testifies for his defense in civil fraud trial
Skylar Project provides essential resources for NICU families
Local organizations seeking donations on Giving Tuesday
A 54-year-old man a 5-year-old girl were swept into the ocean from Martins Beach in Half Moon...
5-year-old girl dead, man still missing after ‘sneaker wave’ sweeps them out to sea in California