Mobile PD looking for woman accused of shooting Theodore man

THEODORE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department is looking for a woman accused of shooting her child’s father.

Authorities said the incident happened at an apartment in the 6000 block of Sperry Road in Theodore early Saturday morning.

According to investigators, broke into the man’s apartment and assaulted him. When he pushed her outside, she got a gun and fired multiple shots through the door, hitting him, authorities said.

The victim’s condition is unknown.

MPD has not released the woman’s identity.

