Advertise With Us
Hire One

Mobile PD looking for woman accused of shooting Theodore man

The incident happened on Sperry Road in Theodore.
By WALA Staff
Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THEODORE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department is looking for a woman accused of shooting her child’s father.

Authorities said the incident happened at an apartment in the 6000 block of Sperry Road in Theodore early Saturday morning.

According to investigators, broke into the man’s apartment and assaulted him. When he pushed her outside, she got a gun and fired multiple shots through the door, hitting him, authorities said.

The victim’s condition is unknown.

MPD has not released the woman’s identity.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family member says Prichard grandmother accused of killing grandson, may have acted in...
Family member says Prichard grandmother accused of killing grandson, may have acted in self-defense
McDonald’s in Fairhope destroyed by Thanksgiving fire
Baldwin County crews dispatched three times to fire at Fairhope McDonald’s
Controversial priest Alex Crow marries young woman who went to Italy with him
Mobile PD: 1 shot on Dauphin Island Parkway
Mobile PD: 1 shot on Dauphin Island Parkway
A 6-year-old was accidentally shot and killed while hunting in South Carolina, according to...
Family identifies 6-year-old killed in hunting accident

Latest News

Law Tigers: Case or no case?
Law Tigers: Case or no case?
This walk started in Key West, Florida back in October and will finish in Forks, Washington
‘Walk for Vets’ organization traveling through Baldwin and Mobile County as they walk from Florida to Washington
VIP Tickets for MoonPie Over Mobile New Year’s Eve Celebration On Sale Now
VIP Tickets for MoonPie Over Mobile New Year’s Eve Celebration On Sale Now
VIP Tickets for MoonPie Over Mobile New Year’s Eve Celebration On Sale Now
VIP tickets for MoonPie Over Mobile New Year’s Eve celebration on sale now
Local sports personality has 'unbelievable' reaction to Alabama’s Hail Mary Iron Bowl win
Local sports personality has 'unbelievable' reaction to Alabama’s Hail Mary Iron Bowl win