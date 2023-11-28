Mobile police say man opens fire on woman during car chase

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Prichard man is facing charges after Mobile police said he fired shots at a woman during a car chase early Saturday morning.

Officers responded to 3299 Joe Treadwell Drive in reference to a domestic incident. The victim said she had been chased and shot at, authorities said.

The Mobile Police Department said that during the investigation, officers saw the suspect, 38-year-old Anthony Riddle, driving near the Shoppes at Bel Air and detained him.

The woman was not hit, authorities said.

Riddle is charged with third-degree domestic violence and shooting into an occupied vehicle. He has a court date set for Thursday, jail records show.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.