Mobile police say man opens fire on woman during car chase
Updated: 14 hours ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Prichard man is facing charges after Mobile police said he fired shots at a woman during a car chase early Saturday morning.
Officers responded to 3299 Joe Treadwell Drive in reference to a domestic incident. The victim said she had been chased and shot at, authorities said.
The Mobile Police Department said that during the investigation, officers saw the suspect, 38-year-old Anthony Riddle, driving near the Shoppes at Bel Air and detained him.
The woman was not hit, authorities said.
Riddle is charged with third-degree domestic violence and shooting into an occupied vehicle. He has a court date set for Thursday, jail records show.
