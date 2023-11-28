Advertise With Us
Hire One

MPD: 2 shot on I-65 over holiday weekend

The incident happened Friday.
By WALA Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 10:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Two men were shot on Interstate 65 over the holiday, according to the Mobile Police Department.

Authorities said the victims were riding in a vehicle car between Airport Boulevard and Springhill Avenue early Friday morning when subjects in another vehicle opened fire.

MPD said the victims were dropped off at USA Providence Hospital and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family member says Prichard grandmother accused of killing grandson, may have acted in...
Family member says Prichard grandmother accused of killing grandson, may have acted in self-defense
McDonald’s in Fairhope destroyed by Thanksgiving fire
Baldwin County crews dispatched three times to fire at Fairhope McDonald’s
Controversial priest Alex Crow marries young woman who went to Italy with him
Mobile PD: 1 shot on Dauphin Island Parkway
Mobile PD: 1 shot on Dauphin Island Parkway
Expect cooler weather for Thanksgiving weekend.
Cooler weather on the way

Latest News

Police say the suspect broke into seven cars.
Man accused of breaking into multiple cars
The incident happened on Sperry Road in Theodor
Mobile PD looking for woman accused of shooting ex
The Southwest Mobile County Chamber of Commerce held the lighting ceremony Monday at the...
Christmas tree lighting held in Tillman’s Corner
The woman was not hit by gunfire, police said.
Mobile police say man opens fire on woman during car chase