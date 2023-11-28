MPD: 2 shot on I-65 over holiday weekend

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Two men were shot on Interstate 65 over the holiday, according to the Mobile Police Department.

Authorities said the victims were riding in a vehicle car between Airport Boulevard and Springhill Avenue early Friday morning when subjects in another vehicle opened fire.

MPD said the victims were dropped off at USA Providence Hospital and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

