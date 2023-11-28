Advertise With Us
Hire One

‘Numerous’ horses killed, 1 person hospitalized in massive barn fire

Multiple horses died in a massive barn fire in Colorado. (SOURCE: KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe and Andrew McMunn
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 7:30 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKTOWN, Colo. (KKTV/Gray News) - A number of horses died and one person was taken to the hospital after a massive fire destroyed a barn southeast of Denver Monday morning.

Firefighters with the Franktown Fire Department responded to a location near Highway 83 and Russellville Road just before 4 a.m. after a smoke alarm went off in a horse barn.

When they arrived at the scene, first responders said the barn was already consumed by flames.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office posted to social media saying seven agencies were on scene.

The caretaker of the property ran to the burning barn and managed to help four horses escape before the smoke became too heavy for him and he had to back away, officials said. The fire department said “numerous” other horses trapped in the barn died.

Authorities did not give an exact number of horses that were killed in the fire.

The caretaker was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

Officials said the fire continued to smolder and thick smoke continued to billow from the structure well after the fire was contained.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire.

Copyright 2023 KKTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family member says Prichard grandmother accused of killing grandson, may have acted in...
Family member says Prichard grandmother accused of killing grandson, may have acted in self-defense
McDonald’s in Fairhope destroyed by Thanksgiving fire
Baldwin County crews dispatched three times to fire at Fairhope McDonald’s
Controversial priest Alex Crow marries young woman who went to Italy with him
Mobile PD: 1 shot on Dauphin Island Parkway
Mobile PD: 1 shot on Dauphin Island Parkway
Expect cooler weather for Thanksgiving weekend.
Cooler weather on the way

Latest News

Secretary of State Antony Blinken tells the Senate Appropriations Committee that the United...
Blinken will return to Israel and the West Bank to discuss further extensions of the Gaza cease-fire
Two exhibits highlight the Montgomery bus boycott
Rosa Parks exhibit on display at Government Plaza
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu paid a rare visit to troops inside the Gaza Strip,...
Israel and Hamas agree to extend truce for 2 more days, and to free more hostages and prisoners
FILE - A sign on the University of Vermont campus in Burlington, Vt., is pictured on March 11,...
Suspect in shooting of 3 men of Palestinian descent near the University of Vermont pleads not guilty