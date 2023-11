MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Meet Whiley, Teddy, Mazie, and Geno! They are our Pets of the Week.

These puppies are currently at the Mobile County Animal Shelter. Mobile County Animal Shelter is holding their Holiday Adoption Event on Dec. 2nd from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

To learn more about these puppies other adoptable pets, click here.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.