Public Safety Committee considers body camera ordinance.

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -It’s been about a week since Jawan Dallas’ family saw the body camera video of an encounter with mobile police that ended with Dallas’ death. But it took almost five months and has members of the community calling for more transparency in the wake of the investigation.

“In the interest of public safety, it’s critical that citizens get an opportunity to witness these body cams,” said Alex Lofton.

Members of the Mobile City Council held a public safety meeting to discuss an ordinance that would make things easier for families and individuals in an officer involved incident to see that body camera video. The city council attorney says the state law gives municipalities and police departments the option to show body camera video to those involved in an incident or someone representing them. But he says it’s not mandatory.

“It would make it the legislative policy of the city of Mobile that when someone who is allowed to make a request makes it they get it unless it is contrary to another law and they have to be told in writing what law that it,” says council attorney Michael Linder.

Linder says some those laws would include the grand jury secrecy act or if the video is part of an active criminal investigation. Councilman William Carroll suggested a proposed waiting period of 5 to 7 days before the city voluntarily submits body camera footage to the DA’s office. That would give those involved time to watch it before it gets tied up in the grand jury secrecy act.

“If something major like this happens, we don’t need to let it linger but we need to have the opportunity and a window for the stakeholders and the family to see what happened,” said District 2 Councilman William Carroll.

City attorney Ricardo Woods says that would not apply if the video is subpoenaed within that time frame. He also brought up potentially having a third party who could review information from major incidents involving police.

“And report it back in a way that it enhances the public trust in the process and procedures that both the police are taking and our legal departments are taking,” added Carroll.

Woods says that could be challenging to put into an ordinance.

“With us hiring Mr. Brown, Mr Brown by virtue of being an attorney becomes an agent of the city. That’s totally different than putting in an everyday anyone gets to see it which isn’t allowed,” said City Attorney Ricardo Woods.

In the meantime, Public Safety Director Rob Lasky says he’s personally getting involved with reviewing procedures.

“I have now asked for every use of force report to be sent to my office and every demeanor complaint and depending on the amount I will be viewing as many of those body cameras as I can until we get to the bottom of this,” said Public Safety Director Rob Lasky.

The public safety committee will have another meeting next Tuesday to talk about the body camera ordinance before potentially voting on it on December 12th.

