Rosa Parks exhibit on display at Government Plaza

Two exhibits highlight the Montgomery bus boycott.
By WALA Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 7:07 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The city of the Mobile today began celebrating a civil rights icon.

Two Rosa Parks exhibits are now on display at Government Plaza. One exhibit is titled “Tired of Giving In: Rosa Parks and the Montgomery Bus Boycott.” The other is called “The Women of the Montgomery Bus Boycott.”

Mobile County Public Affairs Manager Dena Pollard told FOX10 News that this is a time for the public to come and learn about the history behind the Montgomery bus boycott.

“We hope to inform and educate people about this great civil rights icon. We usually think about civil rights during the month of February with Black History Month, and this is sort of outside of the norm because the state of Alabama is recognizing the day that she was actually arrested which was on December the 1st, 1955,” Pollard said.

The Rosa Parks exhibits are on loan from the Troy University Rosa Parks library, and funded by a grant from the institute for museum and library services. The two exhibits can be viewed during normal business hours at Government Plaza through Dec. 8.

