Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office make arrest following vehicle pursuit into Escambia County

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) - The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man after engaging in a vehicle pursuit that went into Escambia County.

The SRCSO engaged in a pursuit on Monday, Nov 27 just before midnight after attempting to stop a reckless driver travelling westbound on I-10.

Deputies requested assistance from Highway Patrol and a state trooper joined the pursuit on I-10 as it approached Scenic Highway.

After four and a half miles, the state trooper was able to PIT the reckless vehicle on University Parkway just north of Davis Highway.

The SRCSO deputies boxed the car in and the driver exited the vehicle and began fleeing on foot.

The suspect was caught after falling due to exhaustion and was arrested without further incident.

A female passenger was also in the vehicle, but did not resist of flee and she was later released.

Patrick Koehler, 27, was arrested and charged with fleeing and eluding, felony marijuana possession, methamphetamine possession and driving under the influence. Koehler also had felony warrants out of Escambia County, Alabama.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.