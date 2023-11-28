Advertise With Us
Hire One

Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office make arrest following vehicle pursuit into Escambia County

Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office make arrest following vehicle pursuit into Escambia County
By Robert Ristaneo
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 5:15 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) - The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man after engaging in a vehicle pursuit that went into Escambia County.

The SRCSO engaged in a pursuit on Monday, Nov 27 just before midnight after attempting to stop a reckless driver travelling westbound on I-10.

Deputies requested assistance from Highway Patrol and a state trooper joined the pursuit on I-10 as it approached Scenic Highway.

After four and a half miles, the state trooper was able to PIT the reckless vehicle on University Parkway just north of Davis Highway.

The SRCSO deputies boxed the car in and the driver exited the vehicle and began fleeing on foot.

The suspect was caught after falling due to exhaustion and was arrested without further incident.

A female passenger was also in the vehicle, but did not resist of flee and she was later released.

Patrick Koehler, 27, was arrested and charged with fleeing and eluding, felony marijuana possession, methamphetamine possession and driving under the influence. Koehler also had felony warrants out of Escambia County, Alabama.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family member says Prichard grandmother accused of killing grandson, may have acted in...
Family member says Prichard grandmother accused of killing grandson, may have acted in self-defense
McDonald’s in Fairhope destroyed by Thanksgiving fire
Baldwin County crews dispatched three times to fire at Fairhope McDonald’s
Controversial priest Alex Crow marries young woman who went to Italy with him
Mobile PD: 1 shot on Dauphin Island Parkway
Mobile PD: 1 shot on Dauphin Island Parkway
A 6-year-old was accidentally shot and killed while hunting in South Carolina, according to...
Family identifies 6-year-old killed in hunting accident

Latest News

Take steps to protect pets, plants, pipes, vehicles from cold
Take steps to protect pets, plants, pipes, vehicles from cold
Take steps to protect pets, plants, pipes, vehicles from cold
Take steps to protect pets, plants, pipes, vehicles from cold
Local organizations seeking donations on Giving Tuesday
Local organizations seeking donations on Giving Tuesday
“Innergy” with Founder Tyra Jackson Ike-Asogwa
“Innergy” with Founder Tyra Jackson Ike-Asogwa
The incident happened on Sperry Road in Theodore.
Mobile PD: Woman accused of shooting Theodore man surrenders