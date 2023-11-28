South Alabama Jags women’s volleyball team heads to tournament

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The South Alabama women’s volleyball team has been selected as an at-large bid in the NCAA tournament.

The Jaguars finished second the in Sun Belt West Division and lost in the semifinals of the SBC tournament.

Overall, the Jags finished 22 and 8, 12 and 4 in conference play.

They will be taking on the 5th seed Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the first round in the Gainesville Regional. The match is set for 3:30 p.m. Thursday.

