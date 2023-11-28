Advertise With Us
South Alabama Jags women’s volleyball team heads to tournament

They were invited to play in the NCAA tournament.
By WALA Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 10:12 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The South Alabama women’s volleyball team has been selected as an at-large bid in the NCAA tournament.

The Jaguars finished second the in Sun Belt West Division and lost in the semifinals of the SBC tournament.

Overall, the Jags finished 22 and 8, 12 and 4 in conference play.

They will be taking on the 5th seed Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the first round in the Gainesville Regional. The match is set for 3:30 p.m. Thursday.

