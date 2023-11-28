Advertise With Us
Supreme Court hears arguments over double jeopardy challenge

By Josh Rultenberg
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 2:11 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - The U.S. Supreme Court heard arguments Tuesday about double jeopardy in criminal prosecutions.

The case centers around a man from Georgia who was convicted and acquitted of different homicide and assault charges and whether he can be prosecuted again. Damian McElrath was prosecuted in Georgia for killing of his adoptive mother 11 years ago. The jury found McElrath not guilty by reason of insanity on the equivalent of a first-degree murder charge, but also guilty but sane of two lesser charges.

Georgia’s Supreme Court said a person cannot be declared insane and sane for committing the same act, threw out the verdicts and said McElrath could be re-tried on all charges.

Richard Simpson, who represents McElrath, says his client cannot be tried for the most serious charge due to double jeopardy laws.

“If a jury, in a court with jurisdiction, returns a verdict of acquittal, that that verdict is final. The defendant may not be subjected to a second prosecution ever. No questions. End of discussion,” said Simpson.

Georgia’s Solicitor General Stephen Petrany argued what the jury decided was against state law because its determinations were at odds with one another.

“These incoherent, contradictory statements do not constitute a verdict in the first place. They don’t resolve the factual inquiry,” said Petrany.

Several justices were uncomfortable at the thought of reversing a jury’s acquittal. Groans spread in the court room as Justice Neil Gorsuch questioned why the Supreme Court was being asked to do so now.

“Now shouldn’t that tell us something,” questioned Gorsuch. “That 230 years in this country’s history, we have respected acquittals without looking into their substance and without looking into how they fit with other counts and said the jury is a check on judges. It’s a check on prosecutors. It’s a check on overreach. It’s part of our democratic system. And we do not ever talk about whether they make sense to us.”

McElrath’s attorney said he fears a loss for his client could lead to a life sentence and an opening for states to appeal criminal acquittals.

The Court will issue its ruling next year.

