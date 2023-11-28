Take steps to protect pets, plants, pipes, vehicles from cold

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A freeze warning is in effect overnight into Wednesday morning across the region.

Forecasts call for overnight lows will fall into the upper 20s in some inland areas with lower to mid-30s elsewhere.

Residents should take steps to protect pipes and pets during this cold snap. Bring your pets inside or make sure they have a warm place with access to water that won’t freeze. If their water freezes, they could get dehydrated.

To protect your plants, cover them with mulch, pine straw or a sheet or tarp. Hanging plants should be brought inside, if possible.

Burst pipes can be a hassle and expensive to repair. Wrap exposed pipes with some kind of insulation and let faucets drip slowly when the temperatures plunge to keep them from freezing.

Vehicles parked outside and exposed to the elements also need care when bitter weather moves in.

Experts say that once those temperatures drop below freezing, any car without anti-freeze runs the risk of engine damage. If your car is older or you drive a lot, check the anti-freeze once a week, they say. Anti-freeze levels in newer cars should check once a month.

Vehicle batteries can become victims of the cold. Experts say batteries are much more likely to die in cold weather, keep jumper cables handy.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.