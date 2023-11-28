TikTok influencer, family escape massive Elmore County house fire

ECLECTIC, Ala. (WSFA) - A social media influencer is sharing emotional videos with millions of his followers after his childhood home was destroyed by fire Monday.

The massive blaze happened at the family home of TikTok influencer Noah Glenn Carter, located about 25 miles northeast of Montgomery in the town of Eclectic.

Carter posted multiple videos to his TikTok account Monday, where he has more than 8.4 million followers, as flames ate through the roof and spread throughout the structure. He’s since posted other videos showing the aftermath.

The first video indicates Carter was home sleeping at the time the fire started. The second video includes reaction from the influencer, who said he had to climb out a second story window but that everyone who had been inside escaped without injury.

Carter has since posted other emotional videos, one in which he urges his followers not to take things for granted because those possessions can be lost quickly. At last check, the videos had more than 25 million combined views.

Tallassee Fire Chief Eric Jones said a total of eight fire departments responded to the massive fire, located off Ellis Lazenby Road, not far from Highway 14. Jones said the outsized response was due to size of the house and volunteer fire departments’ man power. He confirmed the residence was “a complete loss.”

A social media post from the Friendship Volunteer Fire Department noted that it took nine hours to clear the fire.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.