VIP tickets for MoonPie Over Mobile New Year’s Eve celebration on sale now

MOBILE, AL, MoonPie Over Mobile, the South’s most iconic New Year’s Eve celebration, is breaking new ground! You asked, so we answered. For the very first time, VIP tickets are now available for purchase, offering a limited-edition VIP experience to elevate your celebration and welcome 2024 in style.

VIP Ticket Details: - Price: $100 - What’s Included:

Prime location at the front of the stage for an up-close and personal view of the live music performances.

Exclusive access to private port-a-potties, ensuring a VIP-level restroom experience.

A VIP schwag bag, sponsored by Greene & Phillips, filled with surprises to make your MoonPie Over Mobile celebration even more memorable.

Event Details:

Date: December 31, 2023

Location: Downtown Mobile

Live Performances: Featuring legendary hip-hop acts Yo-Yo, DANA DANE, Big Daddy Kane, Slick Rick and Rob Base.

Countdown: Join us for the epic countdown and witness the MoonPie drop at midnight!

VIP Experience: Be part of history as we introduce VIP tickets for the first time.

This groundbreaking VIP experience is your chance to make MoonPie Over Mobile’s New Year’s Eve celebration an unforgettable and historic night. Let’s make history together as we celebrate the 50th Anniversary of Hip-Hop and usher in the new year in the heart of downtown Mobile!

To purchase your VIP tickets, visit: VIPMoonPieOverMobile.eventbrite.com

MoonPie Over Mobile is the South’s premier New Year’s Eve celebration, known for its electrifying live music, festive atmosphere and the iconic MoonPie drop at midnight. This annual event draws over 50,000 revelers to downtown Mobile, making it a must-attend celebration to welcome the new year.

Many thanks to our sponsors including – the City of Mobile, Mobile County, Visit Mobile, The Retirement Systems of Alabama, Greene & Phillips and JESCO, Inc. For more details and additional sponsorship opportunities, check out our website at www.MoonPieOverMobile.com

