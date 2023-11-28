Advertise With Us
Hire One

‘Walk for Vets’ organization traveling through Baldwin and Mobile County as they continue their walk from Florida to Washington

This walk started in Key West, Florida back in October and will finish in Forks, Washington
This walk started in Key West, Florida back in October and will finish in Forks, Washington
This walk started in Key West, Florida back in October and will finish in Forks, Washington(WALA)
By Stephen Moody
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 10:41 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MALBIS, Ala. (WALA) - From one corner of the country to the other. WalkForVets.org is raising awareness to post traumatic stress disorder.

This walk started in Key West, Florida back in October and will finish in Forks, Washington. That’s over four thousand miles.

With the line “don’t let PTSD back you into a corner.”

“In the veteran community, we all know a veteran. On this walk, it’s not so much so about veterans. It’s about first responders. It’s about veterans. It’s about civilian people dealing with it,” Founder, John Ring said.

The veterans are carrying a US flag from the starting point all the way to California first, where they will present it to the son of a veteran who lost his battle with PTSD earlier this year.

“The last wish he had, was for his message to be broadcast to help other veterans who are suffering. So he was a hero while he was alive. And he’s still a hero by us sharing his message and trying to help as many people as possible. So, this flag will go to his son in San Diego,” Ring said.

And as he continues on this journey, he’s sure to meet a lot more willing people looking to help out.

“Just seeing people help and wanting to help and wanting to come out and walk, it motivates me. It pushes me to that next step. And it’s the heart of what we do,” Ring said.

Tuesday they’re traveling from Malbis to Theodore. Then on Wednesday, they’ll continue the walk traveling from Theodore to Pascagoula, Mississippi.

You can help with the cause by visiting WalkForVets.org.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family member says Prichard grandmother accused of killing grandson, may have acted in...
Family member says Prichard grandmother accused of killing grandson, may have acted in self-defense
McDonald’s in Fairhope destroyed by Thanksgiving fire
Baldwin County crews dispatched three times to fire at Fairhope McDonald’s
Controversial priest Alex Crow marries young woman who went to Italy with him
Mobile PD: 1 shot on Dauphin Island Parkway
Mobile PD: 1 shot on Dauphin Island Parkway
Action-packed videos show FOX10 News crew jumping away from high-speed chase and the suspect...
Action-packed videos show FOX10 News crew jumping away from high-speed chase and the suspect escaping police

Latest News

VIP Tickets for MoonPie Over Mobile New Year’s Eve Celebration On Sale Now
VIP Tickets for MoonPie Over Mobile New Year’s Eve Celebration On Sale Now
VIP Tickets for MoonPie Over Mobile New Year’s Eve Celebration On Sale Now
VIP tickets for MoonPie Over Mobile New Year’s Eve celebration on sale now
Skylar Project provides essential resources for NICU families
Skylar Project provides essential resources for NICU families
Police say the suspect broke into seven cars.
Man accused of breaking into multiple cars