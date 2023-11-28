Advertise With Us
Waterfront Rescue Mission shelters enact cold weather policies as temperatures plunge

By Mike Brantley
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 12:34 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Waterfront Rescue Mission shelters in Mobile and Pensacola have enacted their “cold weather night” policies as temperatures along the Gulf Coast have dropped, an official told FOX10 News.

Waterfront Rescue Mission provides overnight sheltering services for men.

When the weather is extremely hot or dangerously cold, the shelters temporarily suspend some restrictions in order to keep people safe, said Jim Langston, director of the facility in Mobile. That means men who may have been banned from overnight entry into the shelters because of past behavior problems, for example, still may be permitted to take refuge from the cold, Langston said.

As well, the normal $10 copay for new clients will be waived while the temperatures remain cold, he said.

Langston said the measures are typically in effect any nights when wind chill factors are below 42 degrees. He said tonight and likely Wednesday night as well would be cold weather nights.

Shelter locations are 279A North Washington Ave. in Mobile and 350 West Herman St. in Pensacola.

