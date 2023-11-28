Advertise With Us
Hire One

Woman dies after falling 48 feet through floor of home into hidden well shaft

The Oconee County Coroner said an 83-year-old woman is dead after she fell about 48 feet down a well shaft that was under a more than 100-year-old home.
By Alvieann Chandler and Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 9:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALEM, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - Police say a woman died after she fell down a well shaft under the floor of a 100-year-old home in South Carolina.

Deputies say 83-year-old Dorothy Louise Downey arrived at a house located on Park Avenue Sunday to visit and assist her daughter in moving.

As she was walking in the kitchen, Downey stepped onto the weakened floor and fell through into a well shaft.

Downey’s daughter crawled under the house to try and locate her mother, but she could not find her, deputies said.

According to Oconee County property records, the house was originally built in 1920. Deputies say the family knew the floor was rotten, but it’s unknown if the family knew about the well shaft.

The coroner ruled Downey’s death as accidental.

The Salem Fire Department and Oconee Emergency Services extricated the woman from the well at around 5:45 p.m.

The sheriff’s office is continuing to investigate the incident.

Copyright 2023 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family member says Prichard grandmother accused of killing grandson, may have acted in...
Family member says Prichard grandmother accused of killing grandson, may have acted in self-defense
McDonald’s in Fairhope destroyed by Thanksgiving fire
Baldwin County crews dispatched three times to fire at Fairhope McDonald’s
Controversial priest Alex Crow marries young woman who went to Italy with him
Mobile PD: 1 shot on Dauphin Island Parkway
Mobile PD: 1 shot on Dauphin Island Parkway
Expect cooler weather for Thanksgiving weekend.
Cooler weather on the way

Latest News

Police in Kansas arrested a 13-year-old girl on two counts of attempted first-degree murder...
13-year-old arrested after trying to kill her parents, police say
The Southwest Mobile County Chamber of Commerce held the lighting ceremony Monday at the...
Christmas tree lighting held in Tillman’s Corner
The woman was not hit by gunfire, police said.
Mobile police say man opens fire on woman during car chase
They were invited to play in the NCAA tournament.
South Alabama Jags women’s volleyball team heads to tournament
The Southwest Mobile County Chamber of Commerce held the lighting ceremony Monday at the...
Christmas tree lighting held in Tillman's Corner