300 students participate in Satsuma High School career fair

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -For students at Satsuma High School it’s never too early to think about the future which is why the school hosted their annual career fair to give students an idea of what opportunities they could pursue.

“While they’re making that decision or finalizing that decision as they get ready to step out of these walls, it’s important to have this exposure,” said Satsuma City Schools Career Coach Becka Situmeang. The industry is forever changing and if they start thinking about those decisions earlier and earlier then they can start making sound decisions.”

Around 300 students from 10-12th grade had a chance to speak with representatives from 30 different careers, including Fox 10 News, and get a chance to learn more about the fields they may want to work in.

“I just kind of want to see what the pay is like for certain jobs and how I can develop working at certain jobs and move my way up,” said 11th grader Jackson Godwin.

The careers ranged from engineering, to broadcast and even the military which was perfect for students like Tyrese Thomas who’s interested in the Coast Guard or the Army.

“I think it will probably suit my preference a little bit based on I’m in JROTC and it kind of helped me know I want to explore more,” said 10th grader Tyrese Thomas.

Not only did students learn more about potential careers but they also had a chance to make connections that can benefit them in the long run.

“We have job shadow opportunities and internship opportunities,” added Situmeang. “We want to partner our students with the industries that are going to further their careers and make them successful.”

But most of the students say the career fair gave them more confidence as they think about what to do after high school.

“To be able to help myself work through my career path and not have nothing when I leave high school and to have something to look forward to,” said 10th grader Madilynn Hall.

