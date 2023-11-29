Advertise With Us
7th Annual Gulf Seafood Gala

By WALA Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2023
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Dauphin Island Heritage and Arts Council is gearing up for a night of celebration at the 7th Annual Gulf Seafood Gala on Saturday, December 2, from 6:00-9:00pm at the newly remodeled Alabama Aquarium, Dauphin Island Sea Lab! The event will feature live music by Jake Reosti and Friends, a delightful array of seafood and non-seafood options (including charcuterie), a full cash bar, exciting door prizes, and a silent auction featuring local art and experiences.

But it’s not just a night of fun – your attendance supports a great cause! Proceeds from the Gala contribute to a variety of arts education programs, including free classes for children in South Mobile County, free art classes for adults with special needs, painting, pottery, and jewelry classes for adults, music education classes for all ages, and the upcoming Dauphin Island Native American Experience in March 2024.

Alabama Aquarium at Dauphin Island Sea Lab

102 Bienville Blvd. Dauphin Island, AL

Saturday, December 2 (6:00-9:00 PM)

Tickets are available at Dauphin Island Gallery, 918 Bienville Blvd., Dauphin Island, and online at www.dauphinislandarts.org.

Be sure to like Dauphin Island Heritage and Arts Council on Facebook to stay up to date on classes and other exciting events in your area!

