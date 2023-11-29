Advertise With Us
By WALA Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 11:17 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Home Instead Pensacola is celebrating the 20th Anniversary of the Be a Santa to a Senior program. We learn how you can be part of the program this holiday season.

Last year, more than 500 older adults in Pensacola received gifts thanks to the community’s generous support.

Ornaments will be available now until December 20.

Be a Santa to a Senior (www.beasantatoasenior.com)

