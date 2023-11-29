Advertise With Us
Hire One

Burris Farm Market closing for the season

Burris Farm Market in Loxley is closing for the season at the end on the day Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023.
By WALA Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 12:06 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOXLEY, Ala. (WALA) - A popular farmer’s market in our area is closing up for the season.

Burris Farm Market in Loxley will temporarily close its doors at the end of today, Nov. 29.

The market will reopen in February.

The market’s Facebook page is advertising some big discounts to get rid of inventory.

The owner says it’s been a rough year for some local farmers, especially with the severe drought.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

McDonald’s in Fairhope destroyed by Thanksgiving fire
Baldwin County crews dispatched three times to fire at Fairhope McDonald’s
Mobile PD: 1 shot on Dauphin Island Parkway
Mobile PD: 1 shot on Dauphin Island Parkway
A 6-year-old was accidentally shot and killed while hunting in South Carolina, according to...
Family identifies 6-year-old killed in hunting accident
Left to right: Keyuntae Caver Nash, Demetri Nichols and James Langie,
MPD: 4 teens arrested in connection with alleged robbery, shooting on Old Shell Road
Controversial priest Alex Crow marries young woman who went to Italy with him

Latest News

Burris Farm Market in Loxley is closing for the season at the end on the day Wednesday, Nov....
Burris Farm Market closing for the season
A great opportunity to provide community resources directly to the students.
Opportunities Day held for students at Williamson High School
Their goal is to sew at least 75 pillowcases to bring comfort and holiday cheer to the young...
Mobile fabric store spreading holiday cheer to children at USA Health
Their goal is to sew at least 75 pillowcases to bring comfort and holiday cheer to the young...
Mobile fabric store spreading holiday cheer to children at USA Health