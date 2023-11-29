Burris Farm Market closing for the season
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 12:06 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LOXLEY, Ala. (WALA) - A popular farmer’s market in our area is closing up for the season.
Burris Farm Market in Loxley will temporarily close its doors at the end of today, Nov. 29.
The market will reopen in February.
The market’s Facebook page is advertising some big discounts to get rid of inventory.
The owner says it’s been a rough year for some local farmers, especially with the severe drought.
