MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Get your shopping bags ready for Christmas Boutique Bash at The Grounds! This shopping event will kick off Saturday at 10 AM. Shoppers will have the chance to shop this Saturday and Sunday (Saturday 10-3 and Sunday 11-4). Local boutiques of all varieties will be represented, as well as food trucks and local entertainment as well! Tickets are $5 at the gate.

This event benefits local faith based ministry, Abundantly More. AM is a ministry for young women ages 18-28 here in the Mobile area. Ephesians 3:20

Event Info:

What: Christmas Boutique Bash

Where: The Grounds

When: Saturday, December 2nd 10-3

Sunday, December 3rd 11-4

Cost: $5 at the gate

Facebook: Christmas Boutique Bash

IG: @abundantlymore.mob

About Abundantly More: Abundantly More was founded by Makenzie Oates and started as a young ladies Bible Study in the living room of her home. Today, AM is a non-profit, faith based ministry in Mobile, that serves women ages 18-28.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.