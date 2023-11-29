City of Mobile plans household hazardous waste collection event Saturday

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - To help resident get rid of some clutter in time for the holidays, the city of Mobile is holding a household hazardous waste collection for city residents this Saturday.

The event will be Saturday, Dec. 2, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at James Seals Jr. Park, 540 Texas St.

Contractors and businesses are not allowed to take part, and participants will be asked to verify the zip code of their home address, according to city officials.

Some of the items that will be accepted include:

Automotive fluids

Aerosols

Batteries

Fluorescent tubes

Fertilizers

Among the items that will not be accepted are:

Tires

Firearms

Explosives

Electronics

Medical waste

The city will host Scrap Tire Amnesty Day on from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 9 at three locations.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.