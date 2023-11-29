Advertise With Us
City of Mobile plans household hazardous waste collection event Saturday

Hazardous waste collection in Mobile
By WALA Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 6:21 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - To help resident get rid of some clutter in time for the holidays, the city of Mobile is holding a household hazardous waste collection for city residents this Saturday.

The event will be Saturday, Dec. 2, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at James Seals Jr. Park, 540 Texas St.

Contractors and businesses are not allowed to take part, and participants will be asked to verify the zip code of their home address, according to city officials.

Some of the items that will be accepted include:

  • Automotive fluids
  • Aerosols
  • Batteries
  • Fluorescent tubes
  • Fertilizers

Among the items that will not be accepted are:

  • Tires
  • Firearms
  • Explosives
  • Electronics
  • Medical waste

The city will host Scrap Tire Amnesty Day on from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 9 at three locations.

