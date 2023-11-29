Advertise With Us
Classical Ballet of Mobile presents ‘The Nutcracker’

By WALA Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 12:19 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - With stirring choreography set to composer Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s two-act ballet, “The Nutcracker” is derived from a tale by E.T.A. Hoffman in which the audience peers into a child’s imagination on Christmas Eve.

Come see this classic Christmas tale and experience the incredible talent that is Classical Ballet of Mobile’s company of dancers and students, stunning sets and costumes, and the iconic holiday score. The Christmas season isn’t complete without “The Nutcracker,” and our production is not one to be missed!

Join us at the stunning historic auditorium at Murphy High School in lovely Midtown Mobile. Parking is free, and ticket pricing is ideal at only $20 per seat.

Saturday, December 2 at 6:30 p.m.

Sunday, December 3 at 2:00 p.m.

Click here for more information.

