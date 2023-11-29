Clouds to increase later today

(WALA) - After a very cold morning, the temps will move back to the low 60s territory again. The sky will see an increase in clouds as the day continues, but no rain is in the forecast. At least not yet.

Large chances of rain and storms are looming as an active weather pattern takes over. Expect chances of rain to begin on Thursday night, with increases during the day on Friday and more chances through the weekend.

There will be breaks in the rain, but opportunities will stay in place through the weekend. Some of the rain could be heavy at times, and it will be much warmer and more humid. Highs will jump to the mid-70s by Friday and breezy south winds return. Morning temps skyrocket back to the 60s by the weekend.

Cooler and drier air returns next week.

