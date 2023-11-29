Advertise With Us
Hire One

Clouds to increase later today

Clouds to increase later today
By Jennifer Lambers
Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WALA) - After a very cold morning, the temps will move back to the low 60s territory again. The sky will see an increase in clouds as the day continues, but no rain is in the forecast. At least not yet.

Large chances of rain and storms are looming as an active weather pattern takes over. Expect chances of rain to begin on Thursday night, with increases during the day on Friday and more chances through the weekend.

There will be breaks in the rain, but opportunities will stay in place through the weekend. Some of the rain could be heavy at times, and it will be much warmer and more humid. Highs will jump to the mid-70s by Friday and breezy south winds return. Morning temps skyrocket back to the 60s by the weekend.

Cooler and drier air returns next week.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

McDonald’s in Fairhope destroyed by Thanksgiving fire
Baldwin County crews dispatched three times to fire at Fairhope McDonald’s
Mobile PD: 1 shot on Dauphin Island Parkway
Mobile PD: 1 shot on Dauphin Island Parkway
A 6-year-old was accidentally shot and killed while hunting in South Carolina, according to...
Family identifies 6-year-old killed in hunting accident
Left to right: Keyuntae Caver Nash, Demetri Nichols and James Langie,
MPD: 4 teens arrested in connection with alleged robbery, shooting on Old Shell Road
Controversial priest Alex Crow marries young woman who went to Italy with him

Latest News

Clouds to increase later today
Clouds to increase later today
Temperatures will climb to low 60s
Temperatures will climb to low 60s
Freeze warning for most of the area tonight.
Freeze warning for most of the area tonight
Freeze expected
Freeze expected