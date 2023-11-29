Counting Crows to play free Senior Bowl concert on Feb. 3 in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - GRAMMY and Academy Award-nominated rock band Counting Crows will perform at the Reese’s Senior Bowl concert in downtown Mobile in on Feb. 3, the Reese’s Senior Bowl and supporting sponsor Airbus announced Wednesday.

The free concert will take place at approximately 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 3 at Mardi Gras Park following the evening’s carnival parade, officials said.

“We’re fired up to be getting Counting Crows to play our Senior Bowl concert,” said Reese’s Senior Bowl Executive Director Jim Nagy in a statement. “They have an incredible playlist of songs and put on an incredible live performance. Senior Bowl 75th Anniversary game, Mardi Gras parades, and the Counting Crows—February 3rd is going to be a great day for the City of Mobile!”

Counting Crows exploded onto the music scene in 1993 with their multi-platinum breakout album, August and Everything After, the band —made up of frontman Adam Duritz, Jim Bogios, David Bryson, Charlie Gillingham, David Immergluck, Millard Powers, and Dan Vickrey —went on to release seven studio albums, selling more than 20 million records worldwide.

In 2004, Counting Crows recorded the chart-topping “Accidently in Love” for the animated motion picture “Shrek 2.” The track earned them an Academy Award nomination for “Best Original Song” at the 2005 Academy Awards, a Golden Globe nomination for “Best Original Song” and a GRAMMY Award nomination for “Best Song Written for a Motion Picture, Television or Other Visual Media.”

