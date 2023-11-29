MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Nothing says Christmas more than music, lights and the story of the birth of Jesus! First Fairhope’s Celebration of Hope will include 120 voice choir and orchestra, First Kids Choir, Fairhope High School’s Chorale and singer/songwriters – Summerlyn Powers, Josh Bell and Blake Thompson!

All ages will enjoy this time of celebration. Tickets are not required.

Date: December 10, 3:00pm + 6:00pm

First Baptist Fairhope

300 S. Section Street, Fairihope, 36532

https://firstfairhope.org/Christmas

facebook.com/firstfairhope

Instagram: @firstfairhope

Youtube: https://youtube.com/c/firstfairhiope

If you can’t join in person, watch online at firstfairhope.org/watch.

