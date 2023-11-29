Advertise With Us
Hire One

Forecast feels like Christmas as Orange Beach lights tree at The Wharf

Forecast feels like Christmas as Orange Beach lights tree at The Wharf
By Lee Peck
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 9:49 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s certainly not only beginning to look a lot like Christmas – but feel like it too. That surge of cold air – just in time for the tree lighting down in Orange Beach.

The Wharf played host Tuesday night -- as families showed up for not only the lights but live music.

Mayor Tony Kennon welcomed the crowds and read the Christmas Story. Followed by City Councilwoman Annette Mitchell leading everyone with the countdown to flip on the lights!

Of course -- everyone was not only enjoying the festivities -- but also the welcomed change in the forecast.

“I love the weather -- especially after that brutal summer! Yes -- I’m enjoying the weather,” said one lady.

“Not too bad -- the snowbirds love it! For them it’s warm,” said one couple.

“A little nip in the air -- we need some hot chocolate! Lee: Hey -- perfect night for it! -- Exactly,” said one group of women.

Santa also made it down from the North Pole -- escorted through the streets on top of an Orange Beach fire truck.

“Oh Santa and the fire truck was great! Lee: Are you ready for Christmas? -- Yes sir! Lee: Have you been good or bad? -- Good. Lee: You’re on the good list? -- All year -- every year,” said Luke Pepperman, 9-years-old.

The magical night was topped off with a big fireworks show.

Meanwhile, the Christmas fun is just getting started on the Gulf Coast. The Lighted Boat Parade is set for Saturday, December 9th. It starts at LuLu’s in Gulf Shores around 4 p.m. (dusk) and ends at The Wharf.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family member says Prichard grandmother accused of killing grandson, may have acted in...
Family member says Prichard grandmother accused of killing grandson, may have acted in self-defense
McDonald’s in Fairhope destroyed by Thanksgiving fire
Baldwin County crews dispatched three times to fire at Fairhope McDonald’s
Controversial priest Alex Crow marries young woman who went to Italy with him
Mobile PD: 1 shot on Dauphin Island Parkway
Mobile PD: 1 shot on Dauphin Island Parkway
A 6-year-old was accidentally shot and killed while hunting in South Carolina, according to...
Family identifies 6-year-old killed in hunting accident

Latest News

Mobile PD: Woman accused of shooting Theodore man surrenders
Mobile PD: Woman accused of shooting Theodore man surrenders
Nationwide dog illness strikes locally
Nationwide dog illness strikes locally
Nationwide dog illness strikes locally
Nationwide dog illness strikes locally
One of the biggest challenges smaller police departments face is hiring officers who are the...
Police departments challenged by lack of qualified officer applicants