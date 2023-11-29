Forecast feels like Christmas as Orange Beach lights tree at The Wharf

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s certainly not only beginning to look a lot like Christmas – but feel like it too. That surge of cold air – just in time for the tree lighting down in Orange Beach.

The Wharf played host Tuesday night -- as families showed up for not only the lights but live music.

Mayor Tony Kennon welcomed the crowds and read the Christmas Story. Followed by City Councilwoman Annette Mitchell leading everyone with the countdown to flip on the lights!

Of course -- everyone was not only enjoying the festivities -- but also the welcomed change in the forecast.

“I love the weather -- especially after that brutal summer! Yes -- I’m enjoying the weather,” said one lady.

“Not too bad -- the snowbirds love it! For them it’s warm,” said one couple.

“A little nip in the air -- we need some hot chocolate! Lee: Hey -- perfect night for it! -- Exactly,” said one group of women.

Santa also made it down from the North Pole -- escorted through the streets on top of an Orange Beach fire truck.

“Oh Santa and the fire truck was great! Lee: Are you ready for Christmas? -- Yes sir! Lee: Have you been good or bad? -- Good. Lee: You’re on the good list? -- All year -- every year,” said Luke Pepperman, 9-years-old.

The magical night was topped off with a big fireworks show.

Meanwhile, the Christmas fun is just getting started on the Gulf Coast. The Lighted Boat Parade is set for Saturday, December 9th. It starts at LuLu’s in Gulf Shores around 4 p.m. (dusk) and ends at The Wharf.

