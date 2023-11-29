Advertise With Us
Hire One

Georgia prepares for SEC Championship Game

Dawgs aim for 30th win in a row.
Georgia running back Kendall Milton (2) is congratulated by offensive lineman Earnest Greene...
Georgia running back Kendall Milton (2) is congratulated by offensive lineman Earnest Greene III (71) after scoring a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Tennessee, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)(Wade Payne | AP)
By Emily Gagnon
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 11:03 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATHENS, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The top-ranked Dawgs continued their preparations for the SEC Championship Game on Tuesday afternoon. They practiced from their outdoor facility in Athens. They’ll face 8th-ranked Alabama at 4 p.m. on Saturday from Mercedes-Benz Stadium for the right to punch their ticket to the College Football Playoffs.

After practice, players met with the media. Running back Kendall Milton explained how big it would be for UGA to beat Bama, “I feel like it would be super big just for the fact that Coach Smart pointed it out that we’ve never been able to beat Alabama in Atlanta. That doesn’t just go for the players. That goes for the coaches as well so I feel like we have a huge opportunity here and just judging off of today’s practice I feel like we’ve taken that opportunity to heart. This was probably one of the most physical, chippiest practices that we’ve had all year but it just shows how hungry we are and how much we want it.”

Milton has dealt with a couple of injuries throughout the season but he seems to be healthy at the right time. He’s rushed for 349 yards and five touchdowns over the last three games.

Milton isn’t the only solid rusher you’ll see Saturday from Atlanta. Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Milroe is a threat on the ground and through the air. He’s rushed for 12 touchdowns. He’s also thrown 21 touchdown passes to six interceptions. UGA defensive back Javon Bullard expressed how challenging it’s going to be to stop Milroe, “When you have a guy who is that creative with his legs, who is that talented with his arm and can extend plays, it’s hard playing a guy like him. Especially as a defensive back, the only thing you can do is cover your guy, hope that the rush gets there and hope that our gameplan works to perfection. The guy is going to make plays, that’s inevitable. He’s a tremendous athlete who’s going to extend plays but we just have to do our best to slow that down throughout the game.”

Dawgs defensive back Malaki Starks was named a finalist for the Jim Thorpe Award. His fellow defensive back, Tykee Smith, was pleased with the news, “He just has a lot of versatility. I think the coaches do a really good job of getting him in different situations that he can be successful in. I’m really happy for him and hopefully he can go out there this weekend and be able bring it home.”

Georgia has won an SEC record 29 games in a row. They’ll go for 30 Saturday with a chance to make it to their third consecutive playoff.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

McDonald’s in Fairhope destroyed by Thanksgiving fire
Baldwin County crews dispatched three times to fire at Fairhope McDonald’s
Mobile PD: 1 shot on Dauphin Island Parkway
Mobile PD: 1 shot on Dauphin Island Parkway
A 6-year-old was accidentally shot and killed while hunting in South Carolina, according to...
Family identifies 6-year-old killed in hunting accident
Left to right: Keyuntae Caver Nash, Demetri Nichols and James Langie,
MPD: 4 teens arrested in connection with alleged robbery, shooting on Old Shell Road
Investigators say an unidentified person or persons drove up to the location, fired a barrage...
Prichard PD: 1 woman killed, another wounded during an apparent drive-by shooting Thanksgiving weekend

Latest News

Alabama running back Jase McClellan (2) against Auburn at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, AL...
Saban: Jase McClellan ‘questionable’ for SEC Championship
Mercedes Benz Stadium will continue to host the SEC Championship through at least 2031, the...
SEC Championship to stay in Atlanta through 2031
Larry Chapman
Larry Chapman to be inducted into Alabama Sports Hall of Fame
Alabama will face Georgia in the 2023 SEC Championship inside Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta...
SEC Championship the priciest ticket among the Power Five conferences
The SEC Championship Game kicks off this Saturday from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in downtown Atlanta.
What to know before heading to Atlanta for the SEC Championship Game