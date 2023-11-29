Advertise With Us
Hangout Fest advance ticket sales begin Thursday

Hangout Music Festival
Hangout Music Festival(WALA)
By WALA Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 11:06 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WALA) - Tickets for the 2024 Hangout Music Festival go on sale Thursday, Nov. 30.

Advance sales begin at 11 a.m., with prices starting at $279 for general admission, $499 for general admission plus, $1,199 for VIP and $2,199 for super VIP.

The concert runs from May 17-19 on Gulf Shores.

Organizers will announce the lineup of acts in January.

Visit the Hangout Fest website for more information about tickets and vacation packages.

