Hyatt and 3H Group break ground on first Hyatt Studios Property

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hyatt and 3H Group celebrated the groundbreaking for the first Hyatt Studios property that is set to open in Tillman’s Corner late next year.

The property is expected to create local jobs and is described as an upper-midscale, extended-stay brand that will offer value and amenities.

The hotel will be located on Motel Court in Tillman’s Corner.

