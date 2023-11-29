Mobile County sheriff struggles to replace dozens of vehicles with more than 200,000 miles

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Sheriff’s Deputy Pat Green pulled out of the parking lot Tuesday in a decade-old patrol car with more than 212,000 miles.

To be precise, 212,151.

It’s one of about 40 patrol vehicles at the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office with more than 200,000 miles. That’s about a sixth of the fleet.

“I would say it’s a little higher than normal,” Sheriff Paul Burch told FOX10 News. “But what we’ve run into, you know, is the availability of police vehicles.”

The obstacle has nothing to do with money, Burch said.

“The County Commission was gracious enough to give us the funding for it, and you know, give us close to what we’re asking for,” he said. “But the vehicles just aren’t available.”

The sheriff said the department has ordered new Chevrolet Tahoes but has been told it will be another 18 to 24 months. He said five new Tahoes recently arrived, but the older cars are still in service because they will be used by newly hired school resource officers until their new vehicles are ready.

It’s not just the Sheriff’s Office. Mobile police told FOX10 News they are having trouble replacing their cars, as well. A city spokesman said that Mobile police have 120 vehicles on order but not delivered, plus eight 2022 Dodge Durangos that have been delivered but are awaiting upgrades.

For the last several years, the Mobile Police Department has maintained a goal of replacing 60 to 80 cars a year out of its fleet of roughly 450 to 500 vehicles, depending on cost and budget issues.

Experts offer a variety of explanations for the bottleneck. There has been labor strife at the automakers, including a recently ended strike that affected production at General Motors. Carmakers are pushing to convert to electric cars, and that’s affected production of gas-powered police cars. And Burch said he has been told there’s a lower profit margin in police vehicles.

The Mobile Police Department has transitioned in recent years from the Chevrolet Caprice and Victoria to the Tahoe. But like the Sheriff’s Office, Mobile has found it difficult to buy Tahoes since 2021 because GM has cut production.

City officials said the Police Department recently switched to the Ford F150 patrol vehicles because of the unavailability of the Tahoes. They said they have taken other “outside-the-box approaches to meet our fleet replacement goals,” such as taking orders that other agencies have canceled. The city did that in April, for instance, to acquire 40 2023 PPV Tahoes.

The result of the backlog at the Sheriff’s Office is patrol vehicles that are costlier to maintain and

