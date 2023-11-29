Advertise With Us
Mobile County SO asks for help finding man missing from Grand Bay since April

John Claude Murphy
John Claude Murphy(MCSO)
By WALA Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 1:15 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office needs your help to find John Claude Murphy, 64, who left the area of Eagle Point Drive in Grand Bay in April 2023.

According to the MCSO, the family stated he has left several times before but they have always been able to communicate with him. This time there has not been any communication so they are asking for assistance.

They say he does suffer from the beginning stages of dementia.

If you have seen Murphy or know of his whereabouts, you are asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 251-574-8633.

