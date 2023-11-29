Mobile fabric store spreading holiday cheer to children at USA Health

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A fabric store in Mobile is doing their part to bring joy to children who will spend Christmas in the hospital.

In a heartwarming initiative to bring joy to children spending Christmas at USA Health, the Peanut Butter N Jelly Kids fabric store in Mobile held a community gathering to sew Christmas pillowcases.

Mobile teen Delaney Zimlich is the inspiration behind the initiative.

“We decided that because this wonderful sewing shop was here that we would use it as a drop off location for the pillowcases that we have made for children in the hospital,” said Zimlich.

“And she came to me and told me about her project because she was a girl scout working on a gold award,” said Anna Phelps, the owner of the store.

Zimlich is involved with the nonprofit organization, Krewe of Kindness which works with other organizations like Distinguished Young Women to craft pillow cases like these for children at USA Health. Hearing that, Anna Phelps, the owner of the fabric store put out a call on social media asking members of the community to stop by Wednesday and help sew 75 pillow cases.

“One, having a Christmas pillowcase put your head on is really pretty cool, right? Instead of a white one,” said Phelps.

Zimlich also has a personal connection to the initiative. She says when she was born, she stayed at USA Children’s and Women’s Hospital for a few weeks.

“I was there in the NICU for two weeks and I was born with spina bifida,” said Zimlich.

While she never spent Christmas in the hospital, she does recall being admitted during Halloween once, saying, “That was a lot of fun.”

But for other children whose time at the hospital around the holidays may not be as fun, Zimlich and Phelps are confident their gifts will put a smile on their faces.

“Being in the hospital is a scary experience but getting a pillowcase — it’s just a sense of joy and happiness and just something that’s bright and cheerful when you may be scared,” said Zimlich.

