MPD arrests woman in connection with AT&T store robbery

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police arrested a woman who they was a part of a robbery at an AT&T store earlier this month.

Dennisca Moore, 25, of Moss Point, Miss., was arrested Tuesday.

On Nov. 14, a man gained unauthorized access to the storage area of the store in the 3700 block of Airport Boulevard and stole several phones, according to police.

Investigators said that an employee was pepper sprayed trying to stop the suspect from leaving with the phones.

Moore is charged with first degree robbery. She has a court date scheduled Dec. 5, according to jail records.

