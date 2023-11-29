Nationwide dog illness strikes locally

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - An aggressive respiratory outbreak is attacking dogs nationwide and locally.

Veterinarians said it could be the dog flu, but it’s still unknown. Though if not treated, it may be fatal.

Experts said what makes this illness unique is the length. Most of the time, dog coughs linger about two weeks and can be easily treated with antibiotics. This time around, the sickness appears to be resistant to normal medications and could last quadruple the amount of time.

One dog owner in Mobile saw firsthand the toll it took on her dog.

“This was the first time he was sick that I was very concerned,” said Danielle Murphree.

Murphree’s two-year-old Goldendoodle “Bear” was full of energy, but just weeks ago, he was sick as a dog.

“He would go to bark and couldn’t bark, and it would just be this coughing fit he couldn’t get out of,” she said. “Coughing to a dog, it also looks like he’s going to vomit, and he could gag and green stuff, so when we get a sinus infection, that was coming out on the floor.”

Back in August, Bear started showing those bizarre symptoms. Not just coughing also sneezing and exhaustion.

Now, it’s becoming more common nationwide, popularly known as the mysterious dog illness.

Dr. Megan Goldman at Wesson Animal Clinic in Mobile said it’s called a Canine Infectious Respiratory Disease Complex, and no two cases have looked the exact same to her.

“We are seeing more cases than what we generally do,” said Dr. Goldman. “Where most typically resolve within a 2-week time span, this is lasting 6-8 weeks. If that cough becomes more progressive, more frequent, or they become lethargic, that warrants you getting them seen by a veterinarian.”

Dr. Goldman added it can be very contagious.

She said dog owners who board their pups, take them to dog parks, or share water bowls need to be cautious of their pet’s behavior.

“Some dogs, if not readily treated, is progressing to a pretty fatal pneumonia,” said Dr. Goldman. “Time is on your side. The quicker you get them in and get it addressed, the better chance of resolving this you have.”

Bear now is back to full health, and his Murphree said she’s thankful she was proactive.

“I’m just glad he was up to date on all his shots and everything else because I do think it would have been a lot worse for him,” she said.

