Advertise With Us
Hire One

Nationwide dog illness strikes locally

Nationwide dog illness strikes locally
By Lacey Beasley
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 9:45 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - An aggressive respiratory outbreak is attacking dogs nationwide and locally.

Veterinarians said it could be the dog flu, but it’s still unknown. Though if not treated, it may be fatal.

Experts said what makes this illness unique is the length. Most of the time, dog coughs linger about two weeks and can be easily treated with antibiotics. This time around, the sickness appears to be resistant to normal medications and could last quadruple the amount of time.

One dog owner in Mobile saw firsthand the toll it took on her dog.

“This was the first time he was sick that I was very concerned,” said Danielle Murphree.

Murphree’s two-year-old Goldendoodle “Bear” was full of energy, but just weeks ago, he was sick as a dog.

“He would go to bark and couldn’t bark, and it would just be this coughing fit he couldn’t get out of,” she said. “Coughing to a dog, it also looks like he’s going to vomit, and he could gag and green stuff, so when we get a sinus infection, that was coming out on the floor.”

Back in August, Bear started showing those bizarre symptoms. Not just coughing also sneezing and exhaustion.

Now, it’s becoming more common nationwide, popularly known as the mysterious dog illness.

Dr. Megan Goldman at Wesson Animal Clinic in Mobile said it’s called a Canine Infectious Respiratory Disease Complex, and no two cases have looked the exact same to her.

“We are seeing more cases than what we generally do,” said Dr. Goldman. “Where most typically resolve within a 2-week time span, this is lasting 6-8 weeks. If that cough becomes more progressive, more frequent, or they become lethargic, that warrants you getting them seen by a veterinarian.”

Dr. Goldman added it can be very contagious.

She said dog owners who board their pups, take them to dog parks, or share water bowls need to be cautious of their pet’s behavior.

“Some dogs, if not readily treated, is progressing to a pretty fatal pneumonia,” said Dr. Goldman. “Time is on your side. The quicker you get them in and get it addressed, the better chance of resolving this you have.”

Bear now is back to full health, and his Murphree said she’s thankful she was proactive.

“I’m just glad he was up to date on all his shots and everything else because I do think it would have been a lot worse for him,” she said.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family member says Prichard grandmother accused of killing grandson, may have acted in...
Family member says Prichard grandmother accused of killing grandson, may have acted in self-defense
McDonald’s in Fairhope destroyed by Thanksgiving fire
Baldwin County crews dispatched three times to fire at Fairhope McDonald’s
Controversial priest Alex Crow marries young woman who went to Italy with him
Mobile PD: 1 shot on Dauphin Island Parkway
Mobile PD: 1 shot on Dauphin Island Parkway
A 6-year-old was accidentally shot and killed while hunting in South Carolina, according to...
Family identifies 6-year-old killed in hunting accident

Latest News

Forecast feels like Christmas as Orange Beach lights tree at The Wharf
Forecast feels like Christmas as Orange Beach lights tree at The Wharf
Tree lighting ceremony at The Wharf in Orange Beach topped off with fireworks display Tuesday...
Forecast feels like Christmas as Orange Beach lights tree at The Wharf
Mobile PD: Woman accused of shooting Theodore man surrenders
Mobile PD: Woman accused of shooting Theodore man surrenders
Nationwide dog illness strikes locally
Nationwide dog illness strikes locally