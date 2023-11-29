Opportunities Day held for students at Williamson High School

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Williamson High School. The home of the mighty lions. And Wednesday, it was the home of opportunities day.

A great opportunity to provide community resources directly to the students.

“The kids have an opportunity to meet so many organizations. From Mobile County Health Department to Alta Pointe, to GulfQuest, to Walmart Logistics and so many others,” DJ Dirty Dan

“We’re trying to make generational changes. Not just for this first class, 2024. But for all of the following classes that will come behind that,” DJ Rod Ski said.

Organizations focused on continuing education, violence prevention, financial literacy, and mental health awareness.

The Mobile County Public School System has spent millions on providing more counseling for students in school.

“What we try to give them is a balance to let them know that resources are for them. If it’s getting overwhelming, we have people you can talk to that can give them outlets and different ways to deal with this different energy in a positive way.”

And along with those resources, they had the opportunity to learn more about different career choices.

And the students who had the opportunity made the most of it.

“I think it’s good because other people aren’t able to experience this. So, I’m grateful for this experience,” Kamareah Hackett said.

“It’s really good opportunities out here for us to learn about different stuff instead of focusing on just one subject. So, there’s a lot of different career plans out here that we can focus on instead of just one,” Aidan Warner said.

There will be several more opportunities days taking place in Mobile County next year. So, be on the lookout for those.

