Advertise With Us
Hire One

Opportunities Day held for students at Williamson High School

A great opportunity to provide community resources directly to the students.
This is the second event of this kind during the school year.
By Stephen Moody
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 11:54 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Williamson High School. The home of the mighty lions. And Wednesday, it was the home of opportunities day.

A great opportunity to provide community resources directly to the students.

“The kids have an opportunity to meet so many organizations. From Mobile County Health Department to Alta Pointe, to GulfQuest, to Walmart Logistics and so many others,” DJ Dirty Dan

“We’re trying to make generational changes. Not just for this first class, 2024. But for all of the following classes that will come behind that,” DJ Rod Ski said.

Organizations focused on continuing education, violence prevention, financial literacy, and mental health awareness.

The Mobile County Public School System has spent millions on providing more counseling for students in school.

“What we try to give them is a balance to let them know that resources are for them. If it’s getting overwhelming, we have people you can talk to that can give them outlets and different ways to deal with this different energy in a positive way.”

And along with those resources, they had the opportunity to learn more about different career choices.

And the students who had the opportunity made the most of it.

“I think it’s good because other people aren’t able to experience this. So, I’m grateful for this experience,” Kamareah Hackett said.

“It’s really good opportunities out here for us to learn about different stuff instead of focusing on just one subject. So, there’s a lot of different career plans out here that we can focus on instead of just one,” Aidan Warner said.

There will be several more opportunities days taking place in Mobile County next year. So, be on the lookout for those.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

McDonald’s in Fairhope destroyed by Thanksgiving fire
Baldwin County crews dispatched three times to fire at Fairhope McDonald’s
Mobile PD: 1 shot on Dauphin Island Parkway
Mobile PD: 1 shot on Dauphin Island Parkway
A 6-year-old was accidentally shot and killed while hunting in South Carolina, according to...
Family identifies 6-year-old killed in hunting accident
Left to right: Keyuntae Caver Nash, Demetri Nichols and James Langie,
MPD: 4 teens arrested in connection with alleged robbery, shooting on Old Shell Road
Controversial priest Alex Crow marries young woman who went to Italy with him

Latest News

Their goal is to sew at least 75 pillowcases to bring comfort and holiday cheer to the young...
Mobile fabric store spreading holiday cheer to children at USA Health
Their goal is to sew at least 75 pillowcases to bring comfort and holiday cheer to the young...
Mobile fabric store spreading holiday cheer to children at USA Health
Hangout Music Festival
Hangout Fest advance ticket sales begin Thursday
Passage Program helps USA students with intellectual disabilities
USA’s Passage Program prepares students with intellectual disabilities for the real world
Search underway for 4 missing crewmembers in Mississippi River
USCG suspends search for 4 missing crewmembers in Mississippi River