Police departments challenged by lack of qualified officer applicants

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WALA) - Those who carry the badge, carry with it a great responsibility to those they serve. As the job of policing comes under greater and greater scrutiny, finding and keeping officers is becoming more of a challenge.

When there’s an emergency, we call 9-1-1 to get help on the way. Almost every time that call goes out, a law enforcement officer rushes to the scene, never sure of what they’ll encounter. For local police departments, there’s a growing concern that one day there won’t be an officer to send, at least not as quickly as they’d like. Those who’ve been in the profession for many years said that used to never be a concern.

“I remember that when I tested for law enforcement, I was a young person. I was twenty-one years old…just eligible to be a law enforcement officer,” recalled Spanish Ft. Police Chief, John Barber. “I was one of one-thousand people that tested at the Civic Center.”

After written and physical tests and background checks, Barber was one of only 50 candidates selected to move forward with training. That was in 1996 and this is now. There isn’t the pool of applicants there once was. The number of young people seeking the profession has dwindled to a concerning level.

One of the biggest challenges smaller police departments face is hiring officers who are the right "fit" for the community (Hal Scheurich)

“More so than ever, the last decade,” Barber said. “You can really look back at twenty-fourteen is when all this started switching. Ferguson, Missouri is really the first of many different incidents that brought national attention to law enforcement, the issues that we’re having within our communities and then, the public perception that’s being portrayed out there, often times through media.”

Another trend seen with applicants is a shift from those with a service-oriented career goals to those looking for the benefits and stability a government job offers. Many young law enforcement officers end up leaving the profession after only a few years. Lt. Doug Phillips with Loxley PD has seen this in his department as well.

“Law enforcement is a finicky profession now and we’ve noticed that some folks get into it and realize it’s not for them,” Phillips said. “We’ve noticed that some folks want to go on to larger, bigger agencies and we have an amount of attrition due to that.”

For smaller police departments, like those that make up the majority of Baldwin County, finding an officer who’s a right fit for the community can be one of the biggest challenges.

“We want the personnel who are employed here to be able to work well with our communities, to respond well with our communities with everything from language buriers to personalities so that we get a better interaction with the people that we serve,” explained Phillips.

Just in the last two weeks, Lt. Phillips said two more of his officers have resigned and gotten out of law enforcement.

