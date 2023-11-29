Police Issue Caution on Apple NameDrop Feature

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Parents you might want to check your son or daughters iPhone, especially it they’ve recently updated the software.

Some law enforcement agencies are warning parents about a new feature on iPhones that may create privacy issues. The new update is called, “NameDrop” and it allows users to share their contact information and personal photos by holding two iPhones side by side.

The feature was a part of the recent iOS 17 software update. When users install it, the NameDrop feature defaults to ON. Several police departments however are recommending that parents turn it off. The Henry County Sheriff’s Office in Tennessee posted a warning as did Middletown Division of Police in Ohio, and the Village of Mount Pleasant Department in Wisconsin. They say it can give anyone easy access to personal information.

“This is intended for the public to be aware of as this is something that can easily be mistaken or looked past by elderly, children or other vulnerable individuals,” the Village of Mount Pleasant Police Department in Wisconsin posted on its Facebook page. “The intentions of the information provided is to inform the public of this feature and adjust their settings as needed to keep their own or their loved ones contact information safe.”

Parents can disable the new feature by going to settings, general, and then airdrop. From there click on bringing devices together and select the ‘off’ option.

YouTube Launches Playables

YouTube is expanding its gaming ambitions, and rolling out new games for premium users. According to reports, the company notified premium subscribers to opt into trying “Playables,” which are featured on the mobile and desktop app.

YouTube is reportedly testing out 37 mini-games that don’t need to be downloaded or installed in order for gamers to play. Some of the titles include real crowd-pleasers like Angry Birds, Solitaire and The daily Crossword.

The company is one of many non-gaming platforms trying to tap into the world of gaming. Netflix has spent the last two years building its catalogue which now has more than 70-titles.

YouTube’s experiment isn’t any thing new. The platform often lets premium subscribers try features before offering them to the public.

Premium members can also sign up to try YouTube’s conversational AI feature that lets users ask questions about the videos they are watching.

YouTube Premium’s notification stated that the games would be available until March 28th, 2024.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.