Recipe: Black Bean Soup

Recipe courtesy Lucy Greer, Greer’s Markets

INGREDIENTS:

3 tablespoons olive oil

1 onion, chopped small

1 teaspoon dried thyme

1.5 teaspoons kosher salt

1 teaspoon garlic powder

3/4 teaspoon black pepper

2 bay leaves

2, 15 oz cans fire roasted tomatoes, undrained

6 cups vegetable stock

4, 15.5 oz cans black beans, drained, rinsed, divided

STEPS:

Heat olive oil over medium heat in a large soup pot. Add onions, thyme, kosher salt, garlic powder, black pepper, and bay leaves. Cook, stirring often, for 10 minutes. Remove bay leaves and set aside.

Add tomatoes, vegetable stock, and half the black beans to the pot. Use an immersion blender to puree the soup in the pot. Or use a traditional blender to puree the soup then return the pureed soup to the pot.

Add the bay leaves back to the soup pot, bring the soup to a gentle boil then reduce heat. Simmer for 20 minutes. Add the remaining 2 cans of black beans. Simmer another 20 minutes. Serve hot.

